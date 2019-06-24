Police seek armed and dangerous woman accused of killing daughter, stepfather

News
Posted: / Updated:

Alyssa Marie Torres

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is on the run after she allegedly killed her daughter and stepfather.

Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter. Her mother was also wounded in the shooting and is recovering in the hospital with injuries said to be non-life-threatening. 

Police said Torres fled the scene in a silver, 2005 Toyota RAV4, with a Florida Tag of KPD -T14. She is believed to be armed in dangerous. 

Those with information on Torres’ whereabouts are being told to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

