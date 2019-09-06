Police seek help finding North Myrtle Beach evacuee with Asperger’s

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a North Myrtle Beach man with Asperger’s who left his home due to Dorian.

Joseph Kardcaz, 61, was reported missing by family members, who have concerns for his safety due to him having Asperger’s Syndrome.

Mr. Kardcaz was last seen at the Days Inn, 140 Dunbarton Drive, in Florence, on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., according to police. He had evacuated to this location from his home in North Myrtle Beach due to the hurricane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.