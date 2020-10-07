Police seek help finding woman missing in Wilmington, NC, phone left behind

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police at the North Carolina coast said Tuesday they are searching for a woman who last spoke to her family Monday morning.

“Kristin Glass, 43, last spoke to her family around 11:30 a.m. on October 5,” according to a statement from Wilmington police, who also shared a photo of Glass.

The Aware Foundation, a group set up to help find missing people, reported that Glass’ family said her phone was found in the Topsail Beach area.

Glass drives a gold colored 2001 Mercedes Benz E-320 with NC license tag CJB 9495, according to the Aware Foundation, which is working with the family.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.