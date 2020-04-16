Police seek help identifying body found in Laurinburg creek

This is not actual clothing found on the body but similar photographs of the itmes, police said. (Source: Laurinburg Police Dept.)

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a body found in a creek in Laurinburg.

Laurinburg police are investigating after a body was found around 7 p.m. Monday in a creek adjacent to US 401 South near the 1800 Block.

The person is described as wearing an immobilizer knee brace on the left leg outside of jeans, a black “TAPOUT” hoodie, blue “Aeropostale” jeans, black “Walker Tumbler” velcro sneakers.

The individual had heavy decomposition and there was no form of identification found, police said.

The body was lwas sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.

This is not actual clothing found on the body but similar photographs of the itmes, police said (Source: Laurinburg Police Dept.).

Foul play isn’t suspected at this time and an investigation is ongoing.