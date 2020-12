CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are seeking assistance in identifying a person wanted for attempting to steal packages from porches of homes.

On Monday the person pictured below was caught on video going onto the front porch of a home on Highway 813 in the City of Conway taking packages, according to police.

If anyone has information on the identity of the person in the photographs below, please contact the Conway Police Department’s investigation unit at (843) 248-1790.