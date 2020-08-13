Police seek help identifying person of interest in Conway counterfeit money cases

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in two counterfeit money cases.

Conway police officers are investigating a counterfeit money incident at Circle K in Conway that happened on July 22. A few days later, the same individual attempted to pass another counterfeit bill at KFC, according to police.

Investigators were able to obtain a photograph of the vehicle the person was operating. Based on this information, investigators have classified this individual as a person of interest and are asking for assistance in identifying the person in the photographs.

Anyone with any information on the person in the photographs is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.