Wanted Florence man taken into custody

UPDATE 10/1/20 3:22 PM — Deshaun Cade was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. on Elm Street without incident, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in located Deshaun Cade, who police say has multiple outstanding warrants.

Police say cade has outstanding warrants for Burglary in the first degree, grand larceny under $10,000 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is also wanted in questioning for multiple burglaries around the Timrod park area neighborhoods, according to police.

The burglaries occurred on August 31, when police say Cade allegedly entered a home in the 400 block of Warley Street and stole electronics and a firearm.

The grand larceny and assault and battery charges occurred on August 7, when police say Cade allegedly hit a victim with a metal pipe during an argument, then left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Anyone who has any information on the location of Cade is asked to contact Corporal Herman with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

