Police seek help locating missing Cheraw man

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Cheraw Police Department is asking for your help to find this missing man.

Terri Parson, 39, was last seen on Sunday, June 2, when we left his home around 9 p.m.

Police have located his vehicle in Florence County. It’s a champagne colored Buick Lacross.

Parson was last seen wearing a camouflage tee shirt, blue jeans and light tan Timberland boots. He is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, please contact Detective James “Jack” Henderson at 843-537-7868. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: