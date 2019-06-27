Police seek help locating missing Cheraw man

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Cheraw Police Department is asking for your help to find this missing man.

Terri Parson, 39, was last seen on Sunday, June 2, when we left his home around 9 p.m.

Police have located his vehicle in Florence County. It’s a champagne colored Buick Lacross.

Parson was last seen wearing a camouflage tee shirt, blue jeans and light tan Timberland boots. He is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, please contact Detective James “Jack” Henderson at 843-537-7868. You can remain anonymous.