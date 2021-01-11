Police seek information on man wanted for 2 armed robberies in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are seeking information on a suspect wanted for two armed robberies in Conway.

On Jan. 2 and 4, police responded to two separate armed robberies. In both robberies the suspect is a masked 5′ 8″ to 6′ male who may be driving a dark Ford Fusion, according to police.

The Jan. 2 robbery happened at 3410 West Highway 501, and the Jan. 4 robbery occurred at 2901 Church Street.

Both robberies happened around 8 p.m., and the same item and cash were demanded, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or call 911.

