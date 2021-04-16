Police: South Carolina 21-year-old shot by 2 men in ski masks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man was shot in Rock Hill Thursday night by two men wearing ski masks, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said the man told police that he was walking along Lucas Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday night when two men wearing ski masks showed him their guns and demanded money.

The man tried to make it back to his apartment, but the suspects followed him. One of the two fired a shot, grazing the victim in the ribs.

The two masked suspects fled the area.

The victim told police that the suspects were two Black men, possibly in their late teens, wearing black ski masks.

The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the incident.