Police suspect 2 in recent home burglaries; firearms, jewelry stolen

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Investigators are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in recent burglaries.

The two suspects entered a home on Ebenezer Chase Drive in Florence and stole several items of jewelry, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The burglary happened on Oct. 3.

Home surveillance video captured images of the two suspects.

Suspects matching the same description entered another home on Claussen Road and stole a number of firearms and money, investigators said. That incident happened at about 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday. Video surveillance at this residence also captured images believed to be the same suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.