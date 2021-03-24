Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Darlington during family argument

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after police say he cut a man with a knife during a family argument.

Kaleb David Felkel is accused of stabbing the victim at the Hartsville Hotel on North Fifth Street on Wednesday morning, according to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair. Felkel and the man were involved in a “family argument,” Blair said.

The vicitm was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery, according to Blair.

Felkel was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on one charge of attempted murder.

No further information is available.