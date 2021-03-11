Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting at SC apartment complex threatened neighbors with semi-automatic rifle

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured Wednesday during an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Officers were dispatched to the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex on Mary Ader Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. amid reports that a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was harassing neighbors.

According to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, officers arrived within minutes and contained the situation to ensure the safety of the complex and its residents.

He said additional resources – including the department’s negotiation team – were brought in to help stabilize the scene.

“Shots were fired, and at some point, shots were exchanged with this subject who was firing his rifle,” said Chief Reynolds. “The same subject who was identified by the complainant who called 911 in the first place.”

The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old white male, but a name was not released.

Chief Reynolds said the suspect was injured during the exchange of gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers or citizens were injured in the shooting.

CPD released the following photo of a weapon similar to the one used by the suspect.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Chief Reynolds noted this was the third officer-involved shooting in the City of Charleston within approximately two months. The department is expected to provide an update on Thursday.