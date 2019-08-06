Police: Suspect in Sumter mother’s death says he also killed daughter, 5

SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW/AP) — Tragically, the search for a 5-year-old South Carolina girl whose mother was found dead has turned to a recovery effort.

Sumter police said while interviewing the suspect, he admitted to killing the woman and her daughter. He also provided information that could help police locate her.

Nevada Lashy Adams, 5, has been missing since Monday evening after a relative discovered her mother’s body. Police say they “have been searching throughout the night into this morning and will continue until the body of Nevada Lashy Adams is located. “

The search, “has shifted to a recovery effort based on information provided Monday night by the suspect,” police posted on Tuesday afternoon.

Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was arrested after he was seen running away from the residence. He was later found by police at a residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.

During the course of the interview, Johnson said he killed Sharee Bradley, 29, with whom he was acquainted, and her daughter. Police have not reported a motive if any.

Daunte Maurice Johnson

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

A preliminary investigation by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found. Based on the information gathered, police think Adams was killed during the same time frame as her mother.

Officers also are working to learn more about the suspect, who has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a Missouri homicide.

Johnson is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a murder charge. A first appearance hearing is pending.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was notified. However, because an abduction did not occur and other factors, the case did not meet the critieria for an Amber Alert.





