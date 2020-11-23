Police suspect Myrtle Beach man of lighting blue ribbon for fallen officer on fire

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police suspect a Myrtle Beach man of lighting a blue ribbon meant for a fallen officer on fire.

Joseph Mineri, 27, has been charged with arson, 3rd degree, after police say a witness told them he set a city tree and a blue ribbon on fire on the night of Nov. 20. The blue ribbon was placed on the tree, which is owned by the city, to honor a fallen officer, according to the report.

When Myrtle Beach police responded to Scarlet Lane for a call about property on fire, a witness told them they saw a man light the blue ribbon on fire. Police found Mineri, who fit the description from the witness, at a nearby location. When Mineri was taken to the witness, he was identified as the accused, according to the report.

Mineri remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday afternoon on a $7,500 bond.