CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW)- Three people are wanted after police say they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home.

That’s according to the Horry County Police Department.

In a release, HCPD says the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of November 20. The three people are wanted for attempted burglary, and multiple breaking and entering auto cases.

The three people entered a home, found the homeowners were there, and left, according to the release.

“Current evidence suggests the subjects were seeking out homes and cars that may have been left unoccupied and unlocked due to the holidays,” the release says.

HCPD released images of the people they believed were involved. Police say the people were captured on surveillance video on Sunday, November 20.

Surveillance picture courtesy of Horry County Police Dept.

Anyone with information about who was involved is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.