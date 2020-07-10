Police: Timmonsville man attempted to flee traffic stop, found with heroin, meth, marijuana, $2,000

DARLINGTON SC, (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man attempted to flee from deputies following a traffic stop, and was found with $2,000 and various drugs, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Deputies arrested Quinn Dixon, 41, after they say they attempted to stop his vehicle for a traffic violation at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Booking Photo: W. Glenn Detention Center

Dixon ran from the vehicle on Wilson St. in Darlington and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, deputies say.

“Inside the vehicle, Deputies found heroin, meth, marijuana and around $2,000 in cash,” Chavis said.

“We remain vigilant and use every available resource to find and arrest those out there pushing these drugs in our community.”

Dixon has been charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, open container of beer or wine, failure to stop for blue light, unregistered vehicle and improper use of dealer tag.

Deputies say Highway Patrol is also investigating a collision causing minor damages after Dixon left his vehicle in drive, causing it to strike a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. There were no injuries.

Dixon is being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting trial. No bond has been listed at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: