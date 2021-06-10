Police: Timmonsville man sexually assaulted a minor, slammed a girl on the cement

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted a minor and slammed a girl on the cement, causing permanent damage.

Around noon on Jan. 3, Joe Whitaker, Jr., 36, is accused of slamming a child into the cement, causing her eyes to be permanently affected and causing bruises to her body, according to police.

Whitaker is also accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, telling her to come to bed with him, according to police. The girl was able to get away, and left the house because she was scared. The victim and Whitaker previously knew each other.

Whittaker is being charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim less than 16. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.