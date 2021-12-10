Police: Timmonsville man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman and held her against her will in early December.

Anthony Devon Woods, 44, of Timmonsville, is wanted on warrants for kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The alleged incident on Dec. 2-3, according to arrest warrants provided to News13 by Timmonsville police.

According to the warrants, the victim was hit in the face and kicked and suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said anyone with information should contact the police department or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee.

