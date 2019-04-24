Police: Tinder date robbery victim was not robbed, was trying to buy drugs

The reported victim of a Tinder date turned armed robbery has been charged with filing a false police report.

According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, evidence now suggests Jessica Boyizigies contacted the two men to buy illegal narcotics from them. When they did not provide her the drugs she called the police, saying she was robbed.

Those two men are identified as Kevin James Doyle and Colin Stuart Turnnidge III.

The incident took place on March 28 at Magoo’s Sports and Spirit near Myrtle Beach.

Boyizigies is charged with filing a false report of a felony. All charges related to this incident have been dropped against Doyle and Turnnidge.