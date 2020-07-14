Police: Two Florence men charged with attempted murder after shots fired into home

Left to right: Deandre Lyde and Malik King were both charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two Florence men were arrested after police say they fired shots into a home when four people were inside, according to the Florence Police Department.

Deandre Lyde, 17, and Malik King, 17, were arrested on Friday and both charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy.

Both were taken to the Florence County Detention Center. Lyde is still in the detention center on a $250,000 surety bond. King was released after posting a $105,000 surety bond.

All four people who were inside the home have been reported free of injury.

LATEST HEADLINES: