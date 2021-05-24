Police: various drugs, stolen gun seized in traffic stop in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized various drugs and firearms in a traffic stop on May 18 in the Carolina Forest area.

As a result of the traffic stop near Gardner Lacy Road and Postal Way, officers were able to find trafficking-weight drugs and a stolen firearm, according to police.

Items seized during the stop includes:

Heroin – 28.18 grams

Cocaine – 15 grams

Marijuana – 6 grams

Smith & Wesson 9MM (reported stolen out of Horry County)

Derringer

Akeem Olajuwon Burgess, 36, now faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons unlawful, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.