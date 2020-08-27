Police: Vehicle struck by bullets while driving through Florence intersection

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence officers are investigating after they say a car was shot while passing through an intersection Wednesday night.

At 10:07 p.m. officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Gaillard Street. When they arrived, they were able to locate evidence of a shooting near Kershaw and Gaillard Streets, according to police.

Officers met with a victim who said their vehicle was struck while they were passing through the intersection, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

