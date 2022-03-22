CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning neighbors in west Charlotte about multiple reports of a man trying to flag down drivers on entrance and exit ramps to the interstates.

Drivers believe the man is claiming to be a stranded driver, but no one seems to know what his intentions are.

A driver tells Queen City News something just did not feel right, but she didn’t get that feeling right away. She says that man did something, and that’s when her instincts kicked in.

“My gut told me to keep driving, so I did,” said Anitra Cottman, who lives in west Charlotte.

Cottman will never know for sure, but her gut feeling could have saved her life.

“I noticed a gentleman, very nice high-end SUV, very well dressed in his early to mid-30s,” said Cottman.

She thought maybe the man broke down on the entrance ramp to I-485 off Wilkinson Boulevard.

“He was flagging me down, so I thought, ‘Oh a motorist in trouble! Should I stop?” said Cottman.

But then he got aggressive darting into traffic.

“He ran partly onto the on-ramp, so I had to swerve left to avoid hitting him, and he was still furiously trying to get me to stop and he was pointing towards my front driver’s side tire telling me I had a flat and I’m thinking, ‘This is all so odd,” said Cottman.

Cottman did not have a flat, and she did not know what to do.

“I just can’t let it go. It’s unsettling,” said Cottman.

Then, she saw a similar post on social media of the man trying to flag down other drivers.

“If I see him again, I’m calling immediately,” said Cottman.

She told CMPD what happened to her.

Police put out an alert warning drivers they’ve had reports from most all of Charlotte’s major interstates over the last week.

“First: don’t stop and secondly, report it, call 911,” said Cottman.

She refuses to look back.

“That’s something I’m not going to think about or entertain,” said Cottman.

She’s just glad she did not stop and is here now warning others.

CMPD did not tell QCN how many reports they’ve received, but they put out an alert telling drivers not to stop and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see someone trying to flag down drivers.