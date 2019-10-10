Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in Pennsylvania drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After executing a search warrant on a storage unit, Johnstown Police found bags of drugs including what looked like Nerds ropes and are bringing attention to parents as Halloween approaches.

Johnstown Police reported yesterday that they arrested Andrew Colvin, 27, with the help of K9 Officer Thor. Colvin had a reported 60 pounds of marijuana, but that turned out to be the least of it all.

During the investigation, police report they discovered that Colvin rented a storage unit in Stoney Creek Township. K9 Officer Thor helped with an exterior search and alerted people to the odor of drugs inside the unit. Police then received a search warrant and found the following:

394 Nerds Ropes edibles containing 400mg of THC

7 baggies of suspected cocaine

3 baggies of crystal meth

11 bags of brown/tan crystal substance of suspected crystal meth/heroin

Suboxone strips

143 white pills (unknown)

A large amount of suspected Fentanyl

217 THC Inserts

15 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana

6 Jars and 6 bags of marijuana

7 Jars of THC wax

143 pills (unknown)

5 Vapes for marijuana

20 Pack THC vapes

1 Glock 9mm handgun

Police report all items have been sent to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for testing. They state additional charges have been filed and Colvin has been held on an additional $500,000 bond.