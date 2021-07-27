Police warn people about taking part in ‘gun prank war’ in North Carolina

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in North Carolina warned people not to participate in a “prank war” that involves pointing fake guns — that appear real — at other people.

The Roxboro Police Department referred to it as “gun prank wars.” In a Facebook post, police said they had received reports over the past several days at people pointing guns at drivers and other people.

Police said they stopped several cars only to find young people admitting to playing the game, which involved pointing weapons that appear to be real guns.

“This a dangerous and potentially deadly game to play,” the post said. “There is nothing funny about this game. We urge those playing to stop immediately before you are arrested or prank the wrong person ending in tragic consequences.”

Roxboro police said people playing the game could be arrested.