Police: Woman arrested for public intoxication after breaking into strangers’ house, putting on clothes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police say an Elizabethton woman broke into a Kingsport family’s home, put on their clothes and left her belongings in a closet before leaving the scene on Thursday.

Police arrested Ashley Harde, 31, 1013 Fairview St., after a Kingsport family reported that they saw an unknown woman walking around in their home wearing their clothes. Family members told police that the woman was wearing a tie-dyed Cheech and Chong t-shirt and a pair of jeans belonging to members of the household.

The woman was holding a knife when one of the family members approached her, according to the report. The woman told the resident, “I like these,” the report said, but she didn’t threaten or brandish it toward residents. A family member was able to grab the knife from the woman before she left the home, the report said.

Residents told police they weren’t sure how the woman got into the house and showed officers a closet filled with items that didn’t belong to anyone in the home including a purse, backpack, jeans and a rug.

Officers reported that they didn’t find anything to link the items to Harde, but a search of the bags returned pencils, more clothes and “a glass pipe consistent with drug use.”

Other officers found Harde nearby at Yadkin Street at East Center Street wearing dark-colored pants and a tie-dyed Cheech and Chong t-shirt, the report said. Officers reported that Harde had dialated pupils, bloodshoot eyes and spoke quickly and couldn’t focus on a simple conversation.

She told officers that she used four bags of methamphetamine, and said she didn’t break into the home on Cherry Street.

Officers arrested Harde and charged her with aggravated burglary, public intoxication and theft.