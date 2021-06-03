Police: Woman killed on West Cheves Street in Florence was mother of suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested Eric Timmons Jr., 25, in the deadly shooting of 46-year-old Valerie Kwaita Baccus on West Cheves Street in Florence Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Robert Drulis with the Florence Police Department.

Timmons was arrested in Sanford, North Carolina in connection with the murder, Drulis said. He was arrested at an “Econo Lodge” at about 4:20 p.m. after investigators developed a lead that led them to that location.

Investigation into the murder, according to police, revealed Baccus was Timmons’ mother.

Once Timmons’ extradition status has been handled within the court system, he will be transported back to Florence, according to Drulis. That date has not yet been determined.

Police began investigating after Baccus was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning on the 400 block of West Cheves between Warley Street and McQueen Street.

