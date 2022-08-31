MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eleven Grand Strand and Pee Dee lawmakers voted Tuesday night in favor of a near-total ban on abortions, with exceptions for rape and incest.

The bill allows abortions up to 12 weeks after conception if a women tells a doctor she was raped. The doctor has to tell the woman he is going to report the rape to the county sheriff and has 24 hours after the procedure to give deputies the woman’s name and contact information.

The following Grand Strand and Pee Dee lawmakers voted in favor of the bill (in alphabetical order):

William Bailey (R, District 104)

Case Brittain (R, District 107)

Heather Ammons Crawford (R, District 68)

Russell Fry (R, District 106)

Kevin Hardee (R, District 105)

Jackie Hayes (D, District 55)

Jeffrey Johnson (R, District 58)

Wallace Jordan (R, District 63)

Phillip Lowe (R, District 60)

Timothy McGinnis (R, District 56)

The following Grand Strand and Pee Dee lawmakers voted against the bill (in alphabetical order):

Terry Alexander (D, District 59)

Carl Anderson (D, District 103)

Roger Kirby (D, District 61)

Robert Williams (D, District 62)

Patricia Henegan (D, District 54) and Richard Yow (R, District 53) had excused absences. Lucas Atkinson (D, District 57) did not vote.

The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.

The exceptions were added by enough lawmakers shouting “aye” and the bill passed by a vote of 67-38.

Other changes voted down in the debate included language supporters said would protect in vitro fertilization and birth control, and proposals that would allow prosecutors to charge a women who gets an abortion with murder.

South Carolina currently has a six-week ban but the South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law earlier this month while the justices decide on a Planned Parenthood lawsuit that says the ban is an unreasonable invasion of privacy under the state constitution. The decision leaves South Carolina’s abortion ban at 20 weeks for now.

Supporters of the total ban in South Carolina want to follow the lead of Indiana, which earlier in August passed a total ban to go into effect on Sept. 15 with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life is in danger. West Virginia’s House and Senate couldn’t agree on stricter abortion rules in a July session.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy in June.

South Carolina leaders have watched those developments carefully, as well as events several weeks ago in Kansas, where nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state’s conservative Legislature to ban abortion. Republican Donald Trump received 56% of the 2020 presidential vote in Kansas. Trump won 55% in South Carolina.

Republican leaders in the South Carolina House allowed the speaker to call the special session after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would allow states to ban abortion. Lawmakers started working on the total ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

The bill currently allows abortions if a mother’s life is in danger and then lists a number of different medical emergencies that would fit into that exception.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster hasn’t given his opinion on this specific bill but has said he would like to see a day where there are no abortions in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.