MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission said on Friday that 16% of all ballots cast for June’s primary and runoff elections were done by early voting.

Out of the nearly 800,000 ballots cast, more than 125,000 of them were cast early, according to the election commission. It was the first election that early voting was allowed by law.

The election commission expects the number of people casting votes early to increase as more people learn about their options.

For the general election in November, there will be two extra days of early voting — both Saturdays before the election — and each location will be open for an extra hour each day, according to the election commission. With a longer timeline for November, the election commission said South Carolinians can expect more locations to vote early in the future.

“I can’t say enough about the dedication of our poll managers and workers who serve on the front lines of our elections and play a vital role in conducting secure and accessible elections,” Executive Director Howie Knapp said in a statement. “Also, our county election officials deserve recognition for the extraordinary work they did to implement early voting with only 17 days before the early voting period was set to open.”

The total voter turnout numbers from the South Carolina Election Commission are below.

Statewide Primaries

Early voting: 100,450

Absentee voting: 16,871

Election Day: 548,667

Total: 565,538

Primary Runoffs

Early voting: 24,746

Absentee voting: 6,452

Election Day: 217,980

Total: 224,432

The General Election will be Nov. 8.