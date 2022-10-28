MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30,000 people have voted early in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee through Thursday, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Statewide, 173,107 people have voted early, according to the election commission.

Breakdown by local county:

Horry County — 19,230

Darlington — 1,895

Dillon — 550

Florence — 4,655

Georgetown — 4,715

Marion — 753

Marlboro — 1,001

Early voting began Monday and runs through Nov. 5 with the exception of Sunday. Find early voting locations here.

Election Day is Nov. 8.