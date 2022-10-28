MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30,000 people have voted early in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee through Thursday, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.
Statewide, 173,107 people have voted early, according to the election commission.
Breakdown by local county:
- Horry County — 19,230
- Darlington — 1,895
- Dillon — 550
- Florence — 4,655
- Georgetown — 4,715
- Marion — 753
- Marlboro — 1,001
Early voting began Monday and runs through Nov. 5 with the exception of Sunday. Find early voting locations here.
Election Day is Nov. 8.