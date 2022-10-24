MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — About 40,000 people cast ballots Monday in South Carolina on the state’s first day of early voting, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

That number is double the record for single-day early voting turnout that was set on the final day of early voting in the June primary, according to the election commission.

Anyone can vote early by going to one of the early voting locations and casting a ballot in person as they would on Election Day.

Early voting can be done between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Nov. 5, with the exception of Sunday.

Voters will need to show a valid Photo ID in order to vote.

A final count for how many ballots were cast Monday will be released Tuesday morning, according to the election commission.