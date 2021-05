FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The Biden administration says it will appeal a judge’s order directing it to release a legal memo on whether Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new poll found that 53% of Republicans believe that Donald Trump should be serving a second term.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that belief is held by 25% of all Americans, including 3% of Democrats.

Trump responded to the poll on his website Tuesday morning, saying “I always knew America was smart!”

President Joe Biden won the November election by more than 7 million votes, and courts have since rejected claims of voter fraud.