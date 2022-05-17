RALElGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley have won their respective Senate primaries in North Carolina.

Budd on Tuesday won the 14-candidate Republican primary over the likes of former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Beasley was the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought.

Beasley and Budd will compete in November to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

Voters are whittling down candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench.

Primaries were held in 13 of the 14 North Carolina U.S. House districts.