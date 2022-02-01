Carolina lawmakers mostly quiet as Trump says he wanted Pence to overturn election

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former President Donald Trump finds himself at odds with members of his own party after controversial comments made over the weekend.

During a rally in Texas on Saturday, the former President told a large crowd of supporters that he would potentially offer pardons to the hundreds of defendants accused of attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. If it requires pardons we will give them pardons,” the former President said.

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has long been an ally of the former president, said he doesn’t want to send any signal that attacking the Capitol is ok.

“I think it’s inappropriate,” Graham said. “I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was okay. I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.”

Trump caused even more controversy on Sunday night, when he sent out a statement regarding a bill in Congress that would clarify the Vice President’s power when it comes to certifying elections.

“Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” the statement reads.

Queen City News reached out to several republican lawmakers from the Carolinas. Only Graham’s office responded by saying that the senator voted to certify the election.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is a supporter of the bill to clarify powers during the election.