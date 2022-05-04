COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A bill that would make the “Carolina Squat” truck modification illegal is on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk after it was unanimously passed by the House on Wednesday.

If the bill is signed into law, it will be unlawful to raise the front fender of a vehicle four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

The legislation, proposed by Sens. Rankin (R-Horry) and Grooms (R-Berkeley) passed the Senate 33-1 in February.

Supporters of the ban have said the modifications are dangerous because it inhibits the driver’s ability to see smaller cars or pedestrians in front of them.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.