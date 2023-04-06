DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Results from elections Tuesday in Dillon County and Lake City were certified on Thursday.

Dillon County and Lake City officials met on Thursday morning.

Tally McCall was elected the new mayor of Dillon, while Tracy Townsend and Paula King were elected to seats on the Lake View Town Council.

In the Dillon mayoral race, McCall captured 721 votes to defeat Mackie Adams (113), Billy L. Odom (60), and Penny Wright (42).

Townsend was the top vote-getter in Lake View with 78. King received 64 votes and Mertis Barnett got 58.

In Lake City, DeWonica Cooper received 52 votes, while Martin Cooper garnered 36 in the race for the District 4 seat on the city council, according to Julian Young, director of the Florence County Voters Registration and Election Board.

“So happy to be able to help my community out,” Cooper said. “This is something that I’ve always been doing with the community, being an advocate, and this is why I actually ran.”

Cooper is a Lake City native who served in the Army for eight years.

Dillon has been without an elected mayor since John Corey Jackson was suspended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after taking office in April 2019 amid allegations that he paid 10 teenage boys for nude pictures.

Jackson was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently awaiting trial. Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace has been running the city council meetings in his absence.

