GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Mike Pence is on the campaign trail addressing key issues and topics of concern for South Carolinians.

“Now more than ever we need new leadership in the White House,” said Mike Pence, GOP presidential candidate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is one of several contenders eyeing the 2024 presidential election in a bid for the White House.

“I want people to know that, should I have the privilege to become the President of the United States, I’ll lead our nation back to advancing those principles that have always defined our movement and more importantly, made America more strong and prosperous and free,” said Pence.

What could potentially be a race between our current president and former vice president, is revealing what contenders plan to focus on.

“Because of the failed policies of Joe Biden, the world has become a more dangerous place,” said Pence.

The 2024 GOP presidential candidate is addressing abortion, off-shore drilling, and military funding in South Carolina, among other key topics.

“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” Pence said.

If elected to lead the nation, Pence said he would support the expansion of military aid. It’s something that several South Carolina military bases could benefit from.

“We’ve got to build a military fitted to the widening challenges of the 21st century,” Pence said. “That’s why I’ve laid out a plan to ensure that we spend 3.5% of our gross domestic product on military spending. That’d be more than a trillion dollar increase.”

Potential South Carolina voters are also keeping tabs on off-shore drilling, including the impact it will have on the coastline and the state’s looming gas prices.

“I’ve long been a supporter of off-shore drilling beyond the line of sight so it doesn’t compromise the pristine beauty of our coastlines,” said Pence. “I do believe that the strength of our nation going forward, the strength of our economy going forward, is going to depend on having a president that makes it possible for us to develop all of the resources of our land. And I will.”

Weeks after South Carolina’s Supreme Court upheld its six-week abortion ban, voters are left wondering if South Carolina’s ruling foreshadows what’s next for the nation.

“As President of the United States, I’ll stand firmly on the right to life, but I’ll also promote policies at the federal and state level that come alongside facing crisis pregnancies and demonstrate that ours is a party and this is a nation that cherishes life,” said Pence.

In the exclusive interview, Pence also spoke on his plans to secure the Southern border, reduce federal spending, additional ways to expand responsible energy production, and combat cyber-crime.

Mike Pence and the other Republican presidential contenders are scheduled to meet in a third debate on November 8th.