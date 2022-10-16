BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally.

The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches.

The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day.

“This is a candidate rally at its essence and core,” Victoria Cowart, chair of the Berkeley County Republic Party, said. “So, we want them to hear from the lieutenant governor, representatives from Senator Scott’s office, the county supervisor candidate, the school board candidates, mayoral candidates. We want them to be informed voters.”

Cowart said many of the 20 candidates who spoke at Saturday’s rally are involved in tough races.

“There’s always apprehension when it’s voting time,” she said. “How will things turn out, right?”

But she’s optimistic that each candidate will come out victorious.

“This is an action-oriented group,” Cowart said. “We’re not sitting at home worrying. We are together. We are planning for success. We are engaged and active and informed, so we’re excited more than anything.”

One of the candidates in the middle of a tough campaign is South Carolina District 117 candidate Jordan Pace.

“We have a lot of good things going in South Carolina,” Pace said. “We’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth, particularly in this house district, and it’s going to keep on growing.”

Pace said he believes the 117th District’s current representative is doing an inadequate job of leading.

“I think a lot of people have heard the things that she’s said that she probably didn’t want to get out,” he said. “But eventually did get out. It’s shown that maybe she’s not great at making decisions that are good for everybody.”

Pace said he feels that he is the person best suited to lead the district moving forward.

“I think we can make change in a civil way and a conversational way,” Pace said, “rather than demagoguery and hyperbole.”

Anyone interested in voting should make sure they are registered. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.