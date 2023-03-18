MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former U.S. Representative (D-S.C.) John Jenrette has died.

Jenrette died Friday at the age of 86, according to an online obituary. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Jimmy Carter’s first endorsement for president in the U.S. House came from Jenrette, who represented South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

Jenrette was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 94th through 96th Congresses until he resigned Dec. 10, 1980, according to his biography.

Jenrette was in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1964 to 1972.

Jenrette was born in 1936 in Conway and graduated from Loris High School. He was a North Myrtle Beach city judge and a city attorney in the 1960s.