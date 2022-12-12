MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tim McGinnis (R-District 56) proposed a bill that would allow a limited number of out-of-state students in states that border South Carolina to receive the in-state tuition rate.

Francis Marion University requested McGinnis propose the bill.

South Carolina State University is one of the few schools that said it didn’t want to be part of the bill. Other schools, such as Coastal Carolina University, Winthrop University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and branch campuses of the University of South Carolina have agreed to participate.

“We need to make sure that we have the best and the brightest in South Carolina,” McGinnis said. “If kids in North Carolina want to attend school in South Carolina, and we can offer them lower tuition, I don’t see a big problem with it.”

The bill caps the number of out-of-state students who could receive the in-state tuition rate at 250 students per school. The schools would be responsible for how they would make up for the lost revenue, but state money couldn’t be used to make up for any lost revenue.

Rep. Terry Alexander (D-District 59) is the only other representative co-sponsoring the bill. If passed, the bill would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

“This is going to last for five years,” McGinnis said. “At that time, we can take a look back, did it work, is it something that is working for the schools, is it accomplishing the goals that they wanted? If it’s not, we can either tweak it or just let it expire.”

Coastal Carolina University released a statement in support of the bill.

“Coastal Carolina University reviews and vets pre-filed bills prior to the legislative sessions, and continues to track them through the legislative process,” the statement reads. “The University supports this bill as currently drafted.”

The bill is set to be referred next by the Committee on Education and Public Works.