FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for state governor, will kick off his “Countdown to Freedom” Tour on Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release.

Cunningham will be in the area at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seminar Brewing in Florence, the release reads. He will be available for interviews at each tour location.

The tour will take place at six additional locations across South Carolina. The details of each stop are as follows: