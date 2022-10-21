MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will make a campaign stop next week in Myrtle Beach.
Cunningham will be at Banditos Cantina on North Ocean Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet.
An event page states Cunningham will share his vision for South Carolina.
Those who wish to attend can RSVP on Cunningham’s website.