HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Mark Lazarus and Johnny Gardner will face off in two weeks in a runoff for Horry County Council Chair, according to unofficial results.

The runoff will be June 28.

Lazarus is a former Horry County chairman between 2013 and 2018. Johnny Gardner, the current chair, was running for re-election. Johnny Vaught has been on county council for eight years and said he felt it was time to run for chair.

In other Horry County council races, Jenna Dukes defeated Harold Worley, Bill Howard defeated Dean Richardson, and Tom Anderson defeated Orton Bellamy and Jeanette Spurlock, according to unofficial results. Worley and Bellamy are both currently on county council.

The council District 8 race will head to a runoff between Mikey Mash Masciarelli and Brandon Skipper, according to unofficial results.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.