MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give his State of the State address on Wednesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The address will be given at 7 p.m., according to the release, and will be carried by SCETV.
McMaster won a second full term in November against democratic challenger Joe Cunningham.
If he completes his full term, he would become South Carolina’s longest-serving governor.
McMaster was sworn in first in 2017 after then-Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and then won election in 2018 for his first full term.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.