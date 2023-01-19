MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give his State of the State address on Wednesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The address will be given at 7 p.m., according to the release, and will be carried by SCETV.

McMaster won a second full term in November against democratic challenger Joe Cunningham.

If he completes his full term, he would become South Carolina’s longest-serving governor.

McMaster was sworn in first in 2017 after then-Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and then won election in 2018 for his first full term.