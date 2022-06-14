MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won his primary election race Tuesday.

If he wins the general election in November and completes that term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

McMaster defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning. He reminded voters how the state’s economy is booming and how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started.

The candidates fighting for the democratic nomination are former congressman Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod, Carlton Boyd, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan, and William Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.