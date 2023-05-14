MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 presidential candidate, Nikki Haley (R), blamed both democrats and republicans for the issues at the border.

Haley made an appearance Sunday morning on CBS’ Face the Nation, and said the issues at the border “should have been dealt with a long time ago.”

“I would go back to remain in Mexico because no one wants to remain in Mexico,” Haley told host Margaret Brennan. “And instead of catch and release, let’s go to catch and deport. We have to be serious about the fact that we are a country of laws. And the second we stop being a country of laws, we give up everything this country was founded on.”

However, Haley added that she would not re-instate the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

“It should never get to that point,” Haley said. “No, we should not be separating families, but we shouldn’t be taking families that we don’t have any control over. That’s the biggest issue is no one wants to be inhumane about this.”

Haley added legal immigration can be focused on at the same time.

“We have to vet them, we have to know exactly who’s coming in here,” she said. “Iran has said that the easiest way to get into America is through the southern border. We shouldn’t wait for another 9/11 to realize that republicans and democrats have to get in a room and figure out immigration reform and start working for the American people instead of the other way around.”

