CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to visit the U.S. southern border in Texas on Monday, according to her campaign.

Haley will join Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales for the trip in which the two will “address the ongoing border crisis caused by the Biden-Harris administration.”

“The Biden administration has lost all credibility,” Haley said Sunday morning tweet. “There IS a crisis at the border and Joe Biden is to blame. Leaders show up — that’s why we’re going down to the southern border tomorrow morning.”

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Gonzales are planning an afternoon news conference after their visit to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Haley launched her campaign for president in February during an event held in Charleston.