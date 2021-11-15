No gas tax? Gov candidate calls on South Carolina politicians to temporarily suspend it after price hikes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor is calling on the state’s General Assembly to temporarily suspend the gas tax.

Joe Cunningham, a former congressman, has asked that the tax be suspended until the end of the fiscal year as gas prices continue to rise.

The tax currently costs 26 cents a gallon.

“Gas prices are out of control and we have to get creative about how to lessen the burden on South Carolina families,” he said in an announcement Monday. “By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state’s $1 billion budget surplus, we can help South Carolinians keep more money in their pocket without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”

Cunningham said the General Assembly can make the move under the Sine Die resolution, since he said the increase is due to the pandemic.

He said the General Assembly could act on it Tuesday.

“I hope they will take this common-sense step to help South Carolina taxpayers,” he said in the announcement.