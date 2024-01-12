CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Charlotte Thursday to announce that more money is now available to hire and train mental health counselors for North Carolina schools.

It’s the latest push from the Biden Administration to help stop gun violence. Queen City News was at Eastway Middle School in Charlotte for Harris’ visit.

North Carolina will receive $12 million to hire and train mental health counselors for schools like Eastway Middle. Harris said the funding will pay for more than 300 counselors across the state.

Harris said she chose to come to Charlotte to highlight the work the community is doing to end gun violence and better support students.

When Harris arrived in Charlotte she greeted students outside the middle school. Inside, she met with students who have been impacted by gun violence.

Inside the school’s auditorium, Harris announced $285 million of funding through the Safer Communities Act to hire and train 14,000 mental health counselors for schools across the U.S.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death in children. The White House put together a roundtable including students, counselors, and local leaders to discuss how to end gun violence in young people.

“More resources are needed, no doubt. But let’s pay attention to this issue because we can actually do something about it and we have the opportunity then to address what we know will otherwise be generational and intergenerational trauma,” Harris said on Thursday.

Watch Thursday’s full news conference here:

“We are witnessing an alarming rate of students presenting with various mental health issues, including high rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideations. Throughout my tenure with CMS I have witnessed or read about tragic events, including losing the pair of a former student to gun violence,” Counselor Corteasia Riddick with Eastway Middle School said.

The White House said there have already been more than 1,000 deaths from gun violence in just the first 10 days of 2024. Harris didn’t take questions and the roundtable was closed to the media.